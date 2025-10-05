Bloomberg Calls on Dr McCullough

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Throughout the course of the pandemic I have been defamed by The New York Times, LA Times, Bloomberg, D Magazine, MedPage Today, Wikipedia, and the list goes on and on. I have learned from attorneys that for myself as a public figure, cease and desist legal letters and court actions are useless.

So when one of the offenders messages for another interview, I stopped responding in 2021. Now that it’s 2025, has the weather changed? I received this message from Bloomberg recently:

So I decided to give her a chance. Take a listen to the 45 minute interview and see if Ms Cohrs Zang was fair. Let’s look for her final piece on the interview with the VAERS data and other evidence I cited as the final assessment. Hopefully mainstream media is awakening to the truth about what happened during the pandemic and the corrective actions taken now by the administration who increasingly has relied on independent academic analysis and publication in sources such as FOCAL POINTS.

