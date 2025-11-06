FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Crixcyon
2h

Then why is the HHS still recommending these horrid injections? Why are stupid doctors still pushing this crap? Why is congress DOA on all this? Why are the idiot pharmacies all but begging me to get these injections?

The bad stuff keeps piling up and the good stuff is ZERO. Obviously big pharma runs the country...not the buffoons in the DC Swamp.

sandy
2hEdited

Keep up the excellent work, McCullough Foundation, and God Bless you all. I am forwarding this article to the following encyclopedic repository of covid shot information; it makes an excellent site to share and even includes a digital and print flyer about the shot dangers. NotSafeandNotEffective.com

