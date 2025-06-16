BREAKING: Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Confirms White Fibrous Clots Are Real and Prevalent

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Former USAF Major Tom Haviland joins me to discuss his presentation at the 2025 Tennessee Funeral Directors Association (TFDA) Convention—marking the first time a U.S. state funeral directors association has publicly acknowledged that white fibrous clots are real, prevalent, and ongoing.

Invited by TFDA President Taylor Moore, Haviland conducted an in-person survey with 28 embalmers and funeral directors during the convention in Franklin, TN:

64% reported seeing white fibrous clots in corpses during the first half of 2025

The white clots appeared in an average of 17% of all corpses

70% reported signs of micro-clotting (“coffee grounds” or “dirty blood”)

39% of embalmers observed an increase in infant deaths, with an average 14% rise over pre-2020 levels

These results were not only documented on paper but confirmed on video, as multiple embalmers raised their hands during Haviland’s presentation to verify that they had personally observed the white fibrous clots. Many stated they had never seen such clots before the COVID-19 era.

This public acknowledgment demands immediate investigation into the potential link between the COVID-19 mRNA injections, SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the formation of these anomalous clots. It's time our public health agencies respond.

According to Dr. Kevin McCairn et al’s intensive biochemical and microscopic analysis, the white fibrous clots appear to be amyloidogenic fibrin aggregates—abnormal, protease-resistant protein structures likely formed through pathological remodeling of fibrin in the presence of spike protein. The clots exhibit dense, rubbery morphology, strong autofluorescence, beta-sheet-rich domains confirmed by Thioflavin T staining, and ultrastructural features consistent with amyloid fibrils under electron microscopy. Elemental analysis confirmed their organic, protein-based composition, and PCR detected human origin with preliminary markers suggestive of recombinant spike protein exposure.

