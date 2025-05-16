Worldwide Embalmer Survey Reveals Striking Rise in White Fibrous Clots Following COVID-19 Vaccination

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Retired U.S. Air Force Major Thomas Haviland joined epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher to present findings from two large-scale investigations into post-vaccine clotting abnormalities—one focused on the deceased, the other on the living.

The latest Worldwide Embalmer White Fibrous Clot Survey—a multi-year investigation documenting the sudden and widespread appearance of anomalous white fibrous clots in the deceased—draws from the testimony of embalmers around the globe who began observing these structures after the rollout of COVID-19 mRNA injections.

The companion People’s Blood Clot Survey gathers more than 1,400 self-reported and observed clotting cases from individuals across 40 countries, offering further insight into delayed clotting complications following vaccination.

2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey

Respondents: 301 embalmers from multiple countries

Key Results:

83% (250 embalmers) reported seeing large, white, fibrous clots in corpses during 2024—up from 73% in 2023.

These clots were found in an average of 27.5% of all embalmed bodies , a rise from 20% in the previous year.

Embalmers stated they had never observed these clots before 2021 , coinciding with the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines.

78% also reported seeing signs of microclotting —described as “dirty blood” or “coffee grounds”—in about 22% of cases , compared to less than 5% before 2020.

Most embalmers acknowledged that their professional associations have never addressed this issue, despite high visibility in the field.

2024 People’s Blood Clot Survey

Respondents: 1,425 individuals from over 40 countries

Purpose: To gather self-reported or observed blood clotting events since 2020

Key Results:

1,294 individuals (91%) with clotting issues had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Only 79 clotting cases were reported in 2020 (pre-vaccine), compared to over 500 per year in 2021–2024.

26% of clotting cases occurred six months to over a year after injection—supporting theories of delayed-onset clot development.

Most common clot locations: legs, lungs, brain, and heart —exactly matching CDC’s V-safe “free text” field analysis.

257 individuals required surgical removal of clots; 242 individuals died from clot-related complications.

Broader Implications & Suppression

Major Haviland submitted his survey findings each year to the FDA, CDC, and NIH—without any response.

Associations in the UK and other nations refused to participate despite having codes of ethics requiring investigation of unusual post-mortem findings.

Vascular surgeons and cath lab workers, though reportedly encountering similar clots in living patients, have remained silent—many citing fear of professional repercussions.

Analysis by Greg Harrison’s team and Dr. Kevin McCairn revealed that these clots:

Are composed of misfolded proteins (amyloids) —not blood.

Contain abnormal fibrinogen ratios and high phosphorus , not typical of thrombi.

Tested positive for prion seeding using RT-QuIC, raising concerns of infectious protein activity.

As Tom Haviland prepares to present to the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association in June 2025, the data continues to point to a persistent, under-investigated, and potentially catastrophic post-vaccine pathology. Despite the reluctance of institutional authorities to act, independent researchers and embalmers worldwide are stepping up to document what many believe is one of the most urgent and unaddressed medical phenomena of our time.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

