By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In 2024, I warned that the Biopharmaceutical Complex was preparing for the large-scale deployment of replicon (self-amplifying) mRNA injections. At that time, there were at least 33 candidates in development:

Below is the timeline of primary samRNA developments since 2022:

APR 2025 - U.S. FDA fast tracks Gates & BARDA- funded self-amplifying mRNA bird flu injection (Arcturus Therapeutics - ARCT - 2304)

FEB 2025 - EU approves COVID-19 samRNA injection (Arcturus Therapeutics - ARCT-154)

NOV 2024 - U.S. FDA authorizes trial for H5N1 bird flu samRNA injection (Arcturus Therapeutics - ARCT - 2304)

JUN 2024 - USDA approves Merck’s experimental saRNA shot for dogs and cats (Nobivac NXT)

NOV 2023 - Japan fully approves COVID-19 samRNA injection (Arcturus Therapeutics - ARCT-154)

JUNE 2022 - India authorizes very first COVID-19 samRNA injection for human use (Gennova Biopharmaceuticals - GEMCOVAC-19)

Now, first reported by Jon Fleetwood, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has just approved Arcturus Therapeutics’ replicon mRNA injection (Kostaive) for individuals aged 18 years and older.

These products behave like a synthetic virus. The replicon mRNA is designed to encode not only the target antigen but also viral replicase, enabling the mRNA to replicate itself within the target cells. This replication machinery allows for an unknown period of toxic antigen production:

During the clinical trials for Kostaive, 90% of injected participants experienced adverse events, with 74.5% reporting systemic reactions and 15.2% requiring medical attention after the first dose:

In a Phase 1 trial conducted in Uganda, Kitonsa et al tested a COVID-19 replicon samRNA injection encoding the spike protein in 42 healthy adults. The findings were deeply concerning:

A total of 39 Grade 3 or higher laboratory abnormality adverse events occurred after the second dose—equivalent to 93% of the trial’s participants.

Grade 3 events are defined by regulatory agencies as “severe or medically significant”, often requiring clinical intervention. The most common abnormalities were:

Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count, internal bleeding risk)

Lymphopenia (suppressed adaptive immune response)

Neutropenia (lowered neutrophils, increasing infection risk)

Moreover, 85.4% of participants experienced systemic adverse events such as muscle pain, joint pain, vomiting, and fever. Laboratory abnormalities intensified after the second dose, suggesting cumulative toxicity. Concerningly, these adverse events occurred in healthy adults.

Despite these red flags, the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex continues to accelerate this technology toward mass distribution.

It’s become abundantly clear that the pharmaceutical cartel and their captured regulatory agencies have zero regard for the massive safety concerns of undefined synthetic mRNA replication resulting in uncontrolled toxic antigen production. All self-amplifying mRNA injections currently available for humans and animals should be IMMEDIATELY withdrawn.

The U.K’s approval of this dangerous technology is a catastrophic mistake for the health of their population.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

