FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Autumn's avatar
Autumn
2h

I think at this point... it's all on purpose. I think it's really interesting, you've got one camp of people that are clearly interested in depopulation and causing pain and disease, And then you've got the other camp like Elon Musk that says We're having a severe population collapse and we need more humans.... And what's even stranger is these two groups of people hang out together and are all friends...and know what the other thinks... Make it make sense!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
AMV's avatar
AMV
3h

Never listen. Do not believe anything your medical community tells you about any jabs, vaccines, gene therapies that they say you need to save your life. It is going to be a lie. They won’t admit it, but the information is slowly coming out about how the Covid vaccines did nothing positive and everything negative to millions of people all around the world. It was even proven in the studies that they failed to release. They want us all dead simply put, even your children. Do not give any of your family members any vaccines because they are not to be trusted ever. The self replicating injections that they are going to start to get approved in this country are poison.. they will never stop producing spike protein in your body and basically everybody will get sick and eventually many will pass. You cannot believe them. I’m speaking from experience. Three pfizer gene therapy jabs murdered my husband. They lied about what was in it. It was dangerous for him because he had three gene mutations and nobody which these mutations should have ever received the SV40 virus, one of the ingredients in the Pfizer biotech drugs that was hidden from the FDA.. So it’s one lie, deception, corruption after another. Yes I’m angry. You should be too.😡🤥😔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture