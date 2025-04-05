Playback speed
Profile in Valor: Dr. James Marcum of Heartwise Ministries at Wisdom Pearl

How Spirituality and Religious Practices Impact Epigenetics and Cardiovascular Health
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 05, 2025
∙ Paid
2
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I am grateful to The Wisdom Pearl for allowing myself and Dr. James Marcum to spend time on camera to discuss a vital topic—spirituality and cardiovascular health. Marcum is the leader of Heartwise Ministries:

Heartwise Ministries is dedicated to helping God’s children find the Biblical truth in this over-marketed society.…

Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
