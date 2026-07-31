FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Bob Filice MD's avatar
Bob Filice MD
5m

Excellent point. Kind of like the Epstein infrastructure.

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Hannah's avatar
Hannah
2m

Perfect analysis

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