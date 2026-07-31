Octavian (later the Emperor Augustus) was offended when Mark Antony cheated on his sister (Octavia the Younger) with Cleopatra. However, he also knew that the embarrassing affair that became the talk of the town in Rome served his ultimate design to get rid of Mark Antony.

Had Antony shown real contrition, left Cleopatra, and returned to Rome to patch things up with Octavia, it would have derailed Octavian’s plan to seize unrivaled power.

A close study of history teaches us that whenever the populace is treated to the spectacle of a powerful man being pilloried and lampooned, it is almost certainly a distraction from the true, behind-the-scenes exercise or preservation of power.

I’m pretty sure that everyone in Washington understands that prosecuting Anthony Fauci—and the official discovery it would entail—would be the end of the US government because the liabilities would be incalculably astronomical.

Fauci’s NIAID was the lynchpin of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex that perpetrated a massive crime against all of humanity.—literally ALL of the earth’s inhabitants. As I noted in my poster yesterday (President Biden’s Preemptive Pardon of Fauci) the following is clearly evident from the enormous paper trail.

Knew that Daszak, Baric, et al. were conducting GoF research with their colleagues at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (a Chinese biosecurity lab connected with the Chinese military).

Knew that Baric et al. were creating SARS coronavirus variants capable of infecting and causing pathogenesis in humans.

Knew that the NIH continued to fund (and therefore to endorse) the research of Baric et al. even after the federal pause on GoF in October 2014.

Knew that Moderna patented the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 furin cleavage site in 2016.

Knew that his own NIAID began collaborating with Moderna in 2016 to develop an mRNA vaccine against coronaviruses.

NIAID Collaboration with Moderna Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists at NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center and the biotechnology company Moderna had collaborated for four years on mRNA vaccines for other emerging infectious diseases.

Knew (documented in his private email correspondence with eminent virologists in February 2020) that the genome SARS-CoV-2 displayed clear features of lab manipulation.

Fraudulently concealed that SARS-CoV-2 was produced in a lab by directing the publication of The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2, authored by the same virologists who had just told him in private that the virus appeared to have come from a lab.

In other words, Anthony Fauci was a leading conspirator in perpetrating this crime, fraudulently concealing it, suppressing early treatment for it, and promoting the dangerous, experimental mRNA vaccine that NIAID (of which he was the director) developed with Moderna.

The trouble for the sewer known as the US government is that EVERY stinking agency—HHS, DoD, DARPA, BARDA, CIA, FBI—all of them understood the obvious reality of what was going on.

As for the parcel of imbecilic and venal elected representatives in Congress and the White House—stupidity and cowardice aren’t a persuasive defense.

Senators Paul and Johnson are perfect gentlemen, acting in good faith, but I suspect they too know that if this horror show is officially revealed in the discovery phase of a criminal trial against Anthony Fauci, it would be the end of the entire rotten edifice of the US government. The liabilities with respect to all of humanity would be too astronomical. Fauci also understands that he is, in the language of the Sicilian and Neapolitan mafia, “intoccabile”—untouchable.

That he is currently being pilloried is an indispensably valuable mechanism for preserving the federal government. It enables We the People to experience a great catharsis. Through this catharsis, our outrage will expend itself and Fauci will go back to being a Distinguished University Professor at Georgetown.

Nihil lacrima citius arescit—”Nothing dries faster than a tear,” as the great Roman prosecutor once remarked about the fickle and ever distracted public. Tears are transitory; power such as that which resides in Washington endures.

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