ACIP Drops Universal Support for COVID-19 Vaccination

How will the US government end the ill-advised, disastrous COVID-19 vaccine campaign. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) a contracted government panel with CDC oversight, not the CDC itself, has made the first move by dropping universal recommendation for the shots. This means, it is not a government to individual recommendation to walk into the pharmacy for another booster. It should now be a medical decision between the patient and his or her doctor since the side effects including myocarditis and blood clots can be fatal.

ACIP would be very well supported in recommending cessation of all COVID-19 vaccination but likely could not muster the political will to put that consideration on the table. Please enjoy this update from the September ACIP meeting and more developments on Capitol Hill on Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks.

