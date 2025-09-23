ALUMINUM REMOVAL FROM VACCINES UNDERWAY

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In today’s autism press conference, Trump stated that they will be removing aluminum from vaccines:

“We have already taken out and are in the process of taking out mercury and aluminum … You know what aluminum is? Who the hell wants that pumped into a body? … We're having them taken out of the vaccines.”

This is massive.

Five studies have linked aluminum-containing vaccines to asthma, autism, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome:

According to Physicians for Informed Consent, up to 22 doses of aluminum-containing vaccines are administered from birth to 18 years of age:

Hepatitis B (HepB)

Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) (DTaP and Tdap)

Haemophilus influenzae type b (PedvaxHIB)

Pneumococcal (PCV)

Hepatitis A (HepA)

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Meningococcal B (MenB)

This means Big Pharma will be forced to develop safer alternatives for a large proportion of the current vaccine schedule. For decades, aluminum has been used as an adjuvant despite being a known neurotoxin. Its removal marks a fundamental shift that could reshape how vaccines are formulated and administered to millions of children.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recognizes aluminum as a known neurotoxin and the FDA has previously warned about the risks of aluminum toxicity in infants and children.

As for thimerosal (mercury), it was removed from nearly all childhood vaccines in 2001. Today, only a small fraction of flu shots still contain thimerosal — and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has recently recommended its complete elimination.

Now that neurotoxic adjuvants are finally being addressed, the next step should be dismantling the reckless hyper-vaccination schedule. Children are subjected to up to 72 doses by age 18 — many administered in combination — without a single study ever evaluating the safety of the schedule as a whole. This complete lack of cumulative safety testing is exactly why the CDC is being sued for operating an illegal and unconstitutional mass-vaccination program:

The future is looking bright as long-overdue change finally begins.

