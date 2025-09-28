America's Vaccine Crisis Exposed in Washington

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Have you ever wondered if our leaders in Washington really knew what went on during the pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccine debacle? Well in this event held on Capitol Hill by the Conservative Partnership Institute on September 18, 2025, Dr Peter McCullough sat down with Ms Ashley Brasfield of the Daily Caller in front of a packed room of congressional and senate staffers to engage in a exposition of how we landed into the current vaccination conundrum of today.

Historian and best-selling author John Leake joined Dr. McCullough on staff and took questions from the mainly young staff members who gained great insight and likely will influence the congressman they serve.

From left to right: Dr. Peter McCullough at the Conservative Partnership Institute, John Leake and Dr. McCullough with Rep Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Senator Dr Rand Paul (R-KY)

Earlier in the day we were honored to visit with South Carolina Representative Ralph Norman, Senator Rand Paul, MD, and Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie.

Dr Peter McCullough with Arizona Representative Dr. Paul Gosar, DDS (AZ-R)

Off the Record was honored by an appearance by Dr. Paul Gosar is an former dentist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Arizona’s 9th congressional district since 2023, after previously representing the 4th district from 2013 to 2023 and the 1st district from 2011 to 2013. Gosar has been an advocate for medical freedom and has worked to warn the public about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccination.

