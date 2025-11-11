Autism Phenotype Consistent with Post-Encephalitic Syndrome

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have seen and examined patients with proven aluminum encephalopathy as well as children and adults now living with autism spectrum disorders. There is no substitute for clinical experience. While aluminum is found in 60% of the doses given on the routine ACIP vaccine schedule and the doses far exceed the rate of elimination from the body, it is my impression that the viral/antigen/adjuvant induced inflammation that occurs is similar to a viral encephalitis acutely, that the the neurodevelopmental consequences including ADHD, autism, tics, and seizures are best described as post-encephalitic consequences of the acute vaccine injury.

Indeed, 20 vaccines, some used in adults and not children, list encephalitis as a recognized side effect. No package insert concedes aluminum encephalopathy as a side effect. Another way to think about it is in my view, if all aluminum was eliminated from vaccinations, I do not believe the autism risk would go away. Please enjoy this explanation I gave to Amanda Head and John Solomon on Real America’s Voice Just the News.

The conclusive McCullough Foundation Report on the Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder includes the published studies and concerns on aluminum in its holistic approach to the autism crisis.

