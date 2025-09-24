Autism Press Briefing: Vaccines, Amish, Tylenol, and Leucovorin (Folinic Acid)

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this rapid summary of the Presidential Autism Press Briefing September 22, 2025 from Matt Gaetz and Dr. McCullough on One America News.

Main points: Trump said autism was a huge iatrogenic problem and pointed to combination vaccines given too early in life. He also emphasized the excellent health outcomes of completely unvaccinated populations like the Amish. He said he wants mercury and aluminum removed from vaccines. It was stated several times that 40-70% of parents with autistic kids believe routine childhood vaccination played a role in the development of autism.

RFK and HHS Staffers cited Prada et al 2025: 46 studies of women going back to 1996 recalling Tylenol administration during their pregnancy and neuropsychiatric disorders in their children: 27 reported positive association, 9 neutral, and in 4 Tylenol was protective. There was no reporting of parental age, weeks of gestation, maternal vaccination or infection as the clinical indication; there was no information on dose, duration, or coadministered drugs.

RFK and HHS staffers cited Frye et al, Little Rock, Arkansas trial of leucovorin (folinic acid) in 78 autistic children and a similar study by Panda et al, India, of 48 kids, and a combined 2025 analysis showing modest improvement in speech and autism scores.

With a $9 billion annual budget and these data available for years, why hasn’t the CDC done proper acetaminophen studies in pregnancy women and children after vaccination for the outcome of neuropsychiatric disorders. The same question could be asked about leucovorin and large clinical trials in the CDC Autism network where they have 25,000 children afflicted with this disorder? Is $50 million offered up by RFK for autism research enough for such a large problem and so little known?

Virtually every parent of an autistic child I have met knows about the importance of folic acid supplementation in the form of methylated folate or folinic acid (leucovorin) to bypass the common MTHFR mutation. Dr. Oz said the package label for leucovorin would be updated with some information on these small studies. I wonder if he knew parents and their doctors had been using leucovorin for years.

Are these actions enough to stem the tide of the autism tsunami? Could the warnings on Tylenol send the community in the wrong direction on iatrogenesis? Only time will tell.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

