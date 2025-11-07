FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Canadian Government Massacres Hundreds of Perfectly Healthy Ostriches with High-Powered Rifles

A dark day for Canada, for Universal Ostrich Farms, and for us all.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nov 07, 2025

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In December 2024, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) claimed that two deceased ostriches—which had been lying outside for over 16 hours—tested positive for H5N1 via PCR testing. Just 41 minutes after receiving these results, the CFIA signed an order to cull the entire flock.

Nearly one year later, all of the ostriches remained healthy, fully recovered, and have developed natural immunity against H5N1 bird flu. Their antibodies were critically important for future research efforts.

Last month, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) seized control of Universal Ostrich Farms, cut off access, and constructed a massive “death pen” to exterminate the healthy birds.

The final effort to stop this madness was not successful. Yesterday, Canada’s Supreme Court said it would not hear an appeal regarding the mandate to exterminate the healthy ostriches.

A few hours ago, Rebel News confirmed that every one of the healthy ostriches was slaughtered — shot dead with firearms.

This is a dark day for Canada, for Universal Ostrich Farms, and for us all.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

