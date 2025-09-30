Creating Tailwinds--Ridding Body of Spike Protein Key to Future Health

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this update on recovery after SARS-CoV-2 infection and or COVID-19 vaccination. John Urbik and Jared Adams host the Creating Tailwinds Podcast. Urbik is recognized nationally for his leadership in Flightpath Financial. The podcast focuses on unconventional strategies for building wealth, financial independence, and breaking free from traditional financial systems like banks and Wall Street. It emphasizes the Infinite Banking Concept (using whole life insurance as a personal banking tool for better cash flow control, liquidity, and tax advantages), mindset shifts for abundance, spotting overlooked opportunities, real estate investing, entrepreneurship, and personal development to achieve exponential growth. Topics blend finance, business tactics, health/wellness intersections with wealth, and motivational insights to inspire listeners to "break away from the herd."

My point to Urbik was that most of us have suffered a health setback through the pandemic with exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein. Now is the time to take stock of ones health and if vaccinated or Spike antibodies > 1000 U/ml, the Ultimate Spike Detox from the Wellness Company should be considered to play it safe and not be surprised with a new medical problem even years after the shots.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage