By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length podcast hosted by Andy Schmitt where break down the current infectious disease threats and how a healthy child born today would fare with no vaccines whatsoever. This is the “Healthier to Wait” approach published in 2023 by the World Council for Health.

The number of vaccines given to babies and children has increased dramatically without the necessary due diligence by regulatory authorities. Parents are urged to adopt a common-sense, ‘Safer to Wait” approach. Growing international concerns about vaccine regulatory processes and vaccine safety have emerged following the widespread regulatory failure of Covid-19 vaccines. The Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated that regulatory bodies, once public watchdogs, are now at best incompetent and at worst have been deeply corrupted by pharmaceutical industry interests. In the current circumstances, the World Council for Health urges parents to consider childhood vaccination very carefully and adopt a common-sense, “Safer to Wait” approach to the vaccination of your boys and girls.

Also we break down the Prada systematic review of older studies on acetaminophen use during pregnancy. As you will hear it is a mixed review. Without detailed information on why pregnant women are taking Tylenol and co-administered drugs, we cannot conclude that Tylenol is the root of the problem. It is one of thirty drugs taken during pregnancy which have raised concerns.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Patriot Mobile to defend your medical freedom. Join Patriot Mobile today!

Prada D, Ritz B, Bauer AZ, Baccarelli AA. Evaluation of the evidence on acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders using the Navigation Guide methodology. Environ Health. 2025 Aug 14;24(1):56. doi: 10.1186/s12940-025-01208-0. PMID: 40804730; PMCID: PMC12351903.