The MAHA Betrayal: Pfizer Rewarded, America Backstabbed

Pfizer is not a trusted public health partner — it operates like a criminal enterprise. With 107 documented penalties, Pfizer’s record reads like a catalogue of corporate crime: false marketing, safety breaches, kickback schemes, environmental violations, foreign bribery, and systemic fraud.

Pfizer’s rap sheet includes some of the largest criminal fines in U.S. history:

In 2009, Pfizer and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn reached a record $2.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Pharmacia & Upjohn pleaded guilty to a felony charge of misbranding Bextra and paid a $1.195 billion criminal fine . At the same time, Pfizer Inc. agreed to pay $1 billion under the False Claims Act to settle allegations of illegal promotion, false billing to Medicare/Medicaid, and kickbacks to prescribers.

In 2004, Warner-Lambert (acquired by Pfizer in 2000) pleaded guilty to two felony counts for illegally promoting Neurontin, paying $430 million in combined criminal fines and civil liabilities.

Over the years, Pfizer has paid out billions more for unlawful marketing practices, Medicare/Medicaid fraud, and physician kickbacks.

According to Violation Tracker, Pfizer’s penalties since 2000 total more than $11 billion across criminal, civil, and regulatory cases — a staggering figure that exposes a pattern of lawlessness, not isolated mistakes.

Yet despite this record, Albert Bourla and Pfizer have been rewarded. The latest $70 billion agreement inked with the Trump administration represents a complete betrayal of the American people. Instead of accountability for catastrophic harms, Pfizer has been welcomed back into the halls of power.

We were expecting accountability — instead, we got backstabbed.

Trump also signed a sweeping Executive Order on Pediatric Cancer and Artificial Intelligence. The order instructs federal agencies and the MAHA Commission to build national genetic datasets of children, integrate AI into the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative (CCDI), and expand “AI-enabled cures” for pediatric cancers.

The first so-called “cancer cures” under this order will almost certainly be the same experimental mRNA and gene-based injections that triggered this crisis in the first place.

Meanwhile, the first two large-scale, population-wide cohort studies assessing COVID-19 “vaccines” and cancer risk found major increases across multiple cancers.

Among 8.7 million people, mRNA “vaccines” increased the risk of seven different cancers: breast, bladder, lung, prostate, thyroid, gastric, and colorectal.

And yet, instead of facing investigation, Pfizer has been shielded, celebrated, and enriched. This is the true scandal: the very companies that created the crisis are now being handed the contracts to “cure” it.

I discuss all of this and more on the Daily Pulse with Maria Zeee.

