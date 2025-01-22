Oracle Chairman Pushes AI-Generated Cancer mRNA Injections Developed in 48 Hours

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Stargate Project was announced at a White House press conference yesterday:

The Stargate Project is a new company which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States. We will begin deploying $100 billion immediately. This infrastructure will secure American leadership in AI, create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, and generate massive economic benefit for the entire world. This project will not only support the re-industrialization of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies. The initial equity funders in Stargate are SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX. SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility. Masayoshi Son will be the chairman.

Among the speakers at the press conference was Oracle's Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, Larry Ellison:

You can make that vaccine, that mRNA vaccine, you can make that robotically again using AI in about 48 hours. Imagine early cancer detection, the development of a cancer vaccine for your particular cancer aimed at you, and have that vaccine available in 48 hours. This, this is the promise of AI and the promise of the future. - Larry Ellison, Oracle

This is the same guy that seeks an AI totalitarian surveillance system for America:

Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly recording and reporting everything that's going on. And it's unimpeachable - Larry Ellison, Oracle

We must remember that mRNA injection payloads (LNPs and mRNA) distribute throughout the entire body and will not stay confined to the cancer sites, leading to potentially serious off-target effects. This lesson was already learned from the COVID-19 mRNA 'vaccination' debacle:

The Stargate Project AI cancer mRNA “vaccine” situation has expectedly caused immense backlash across the entire MAHA community. People simply don’t trust gene therapy injections anymore, likely because many millions of people have been killed, seriously injured, or permanently disabled by the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Please enjoy my interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, where we discuss these shocking developments and more.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

