Squalor, Lack of Sanitation, Poor Nutrition Drove Infectious Disease Deaths in Earlier Centuries

It was a great pleasure to reconnect with fellow Baylor alum Dr. Ben Edwards on his show “You’re the Cure.” At this moment, Dr Edwards probably has more experience in recently contracting and treating measles than any doctor in America. His perspectives on “vaccine-preventable diseases” are important.

With the precipitous fall in routine childhood vaccination after the COVID-19 vaccine debacle we have seen mainstream and social media as well as the academic medical literature begin a fear-driven campaign predicting the return of disabling and fatal diseases including measles, diphtheria, pertussis, and polio. Are these illnesses hiding in our homes and schools ready to pounce on the next unvaccinated child?

Please enjoy Edwards commentary on our New York Times best-seller Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality. In multiple chapters John Leake gives the evidence of how case counts and mortality of “vaccine-preventable” diseases were plummeting BEFORE vaccines were introduced. This is the strongest observation supporting the notion that we will all be fine if fewer children are fully vaccinated according to the ACIP schedule in the United States. This figure from Dissolving Illusions authors Bystrianyk and Humphries shows clearly vaccines cannot account for the dramatic reductions in mortality that occurred BEFORE immunization began.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

