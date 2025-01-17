Getting Trans Fats Out of the Food Supply

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Trans fats, also known as trans fatty acids (TFAs), are a type of unsaturated fat found in mainly found in processed foods. Chemically modified trans fats are created through a process called hydrogenation, where hydrogen gas is added to liquid seed and vegetable oils to make them more solid and stable at room temperature.

Trans fats have been linked to numerous health risks, including increased risk of heart disease. They raise levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol and lower levels of "good" HDL cholesterol. They can trigger inflammation in the body, which is associated with various chronic diseases. Trans fats increase the risk of obesity by promoting weight gain.

You can find trans fats on food labels by looking for the term “partially hydrogenated.” For example, partially hydrogenated soybean, palm kernel, corn, canola, pumpkin seed, and rapeseed oils are all trans fats. Even if a food label lists “Zero Trans Fat” understand that the FDA allows this if the trans fat content <0.5 g per serving. A few servings for example of Cheetos could easily take one into the danger zone.

Please enjoy this review I did with Real America’s Voice gracious host Aubrey Shines on the topic of trans fats. We will need regulatory action to drop this 0.5 g per serving shield and get trans fats out of the food supply altogether.

