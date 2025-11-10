Interview: Former CDC Director Robert Redfield

Dr. Robert Redfield was CDC director from March 26, 2018, to January 20, 2021. A few days ago, his memoir about his adventures in public health—Redfield’s Warning: What I Learned (But Couldn’t Tell You) Might Save Your Life—was published.

The book is a stark reminder and illustration of how the state—and the men and women who direct state power—cannot control nature, no matter how hard they try. As Ronald Reagan put it in his 1981 inaugural address:

Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.

Dr. Redfield graciously agreed to grant me an interview during a long drive between appointments. Please pardon the peculiar camera angle in his car. To me, the most salient parts of his book and the interview are:

U.S. government agencies and U.S. biotechnology are largely responsible for creating SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19

US agencies—especially Dr. Anthony Fauci and his virology pals—then perpetrated the most massive cover-up in criminal history.

The currently circulating strain of H5N1 bird flu, which is now infecting a wide range of mammals, may also be the product of Gain-of-Function research.

The current strain of H5N1 could be further modified in a lab to make it transmit efficiently among humans. This modified pathogen could be released on a farm with animals already infected with H5N1 to create the illusion that it evolved naturally to jump to humans.

Whatever comes of the currently circulating strain of H5N1, one can rest assured that the U.S. government will make matters worse for ordinary citizens, though doubtless profitable for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

Please watch the interview and order a copy of Dr. Redfield’s new book by clicking on the icon below.

