Interview with Gavin de Becker

“The problems are solved, not by giving new information, but by arranging what we have known since long.”

― Ludwig Wittgenstein, Philosophical Investigations

For decades, Gavin de Becker has studied how to detect the threats that humans pose to other humans, and how to prevent these threats from being carried out to inflict harm and death. This has taken him deep into the realms of criminal psychology and all the different methods of subterfuge.

For those who are unfamiliar with Mr. de Becker, his author bio presents a succinct snapshot of his distinguished career.

Gavin de Becker is a three-time presidential appointee whose pioneering work has changed the way our government evaluates threats to our nation’s highest officials. His firm advises many of the world’s most prominent media figures, corporations, and law enforcement agencies on predicting violence, and it also serves regular citizens who are victims of domestic abuse and stalking. De Becker has advised the prosecution on major cases, including the O.J. Simpson murder trial. He has testified before many legislative bodies and has successfully proposed new laws to help manage violence.

In his new book, Forbidden Facts: Childhood Vaccines & Brain Damage, he presents evidence that many cases of what is diagnosed as “Profound Autism” are likely the result of brain damage caused by vaccines.

As he shows with stunning and well-documented examples, the government’s suppression of information about the dangers of childhood vaccines is part of its long history of intentionally manipulating or withholding information about the adverse health effects associated with exposure to certain substances. These include Agent Orange and Anthrax Vaccines for U.S. service personnel, to name just two. This history of government deceit lies at the heart of his thesis—namely, that when it comes to investigating what is causing the autism epidemic, we cannot trust the assurances of U.S. government agencies.

Please listen to this wide-ranging discussion about human nature, psychology (both criminal and normal) and why centralized governments are so strongly inclined to deceive the citizens they are supposed to represent.

Finally, please click on the link below to preorder your copy of Forbidden Facts: Childhood Vaccines & Brain Damage. Written in punchy and often hilariously funny prose, the book provides numerous documented examples of how so-called “experts” have used complex language to obscure reality instead of illuminating it. As he memorably put it in the interview, such “experts” do “syntax and not science.”

This keen observation reminded me of Wittgenstein’s famous remark that “Philosophy [the study of reality] is a battle against the bewitchment of our intelligence by means of language.”

Share