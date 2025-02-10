Playback speed
Legislative Efforts to Ban COVID-19 mRNA Injections Underway in Eight U.S. States

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Vigilant News with Maria Zeee
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Feb 10, 2025
51
40
Transcript

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In this quick interview on Vigilant News with Maria Zeee, we discuss the legislative efforts to ban the dangerous COVID-19 mRNA injections, now underway in at least eight U.S. states, with bills and resolutions currently being considered, drafted, and supported at various levels of government:

In the coming weeks, we will be actively involved in at least three of these efforts to ban mRNA injections—presenting irrefutable evidence supporting their immediate market withdrawal:

I will share the public livestream links to these legislative hearings as the dates approach. Given the overwhelming evidence, I am very optimistic that we will finally succeed in getting these off the market in some states. This could trigger a chain reaction, with other states following suit and ultimately pressuring the federal government to take action.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
