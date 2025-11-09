Meltdown of the Human Mind

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this intermediate length podcast I had with Grant Stinchfield on the state of cognition among Western populations. As you can see from the title, the outlook is not good. While I mentioned autism in the young end and dementia in the elderly, Stinchfield made the point that the most rapid decline in mental function is occurring in middle age. The CDC study from Wong et al was featured on FOCAL Points by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

Wong KH, Anderson CD, Peterson C, Bouldin E, Littig L, Krothapalli N, Francis T, Kim Y, Cucufate G, Rosand J, Sheth KN, de Havenon A. Rising Cognitive Disability as a Public Health Concern Among US Adults: Trends From the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, 2013-2023. Neurology. 2025 Oct 21;105(8):e214226. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000214226. Epub 2025 Sep 24. PMID: 40991889.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

