Parents Were Right--Autism Triggered by Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I reminded the broadcast team on Live from Studio 6B on Real America’s Voice that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr emphasized on the September 22, 2025 press briefing that 40-70% of parents with autistic children believe the affliction was linked to routine childhood vaccination. Based upon the McCullough Foundation Report on The Determinants of Autism, parents were right.

The McCullough Foundation has listened to mothers while the government has ignored them. Our report stands as the most comprehensive, authoritative, and conclusive scientific publication implicating the ever-expanding childhood vaccine schedule to the autism epidemic.

