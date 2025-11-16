Routine Childhood Vaccines Linked to Autism

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Several weeks after the McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism, online reaction has been a welcome relief that the truth has finally come out in a full-length extensively referenced scientific document.

Many in the MAHA coalition expected HHS or one of its agencies such as the CDC to get this done by September, particularly after HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr announced at a cabinet meeting in April that he would have the answer to what causes autism. However, the RFK and the government fell short. By October 27, 2025, the world had what RFK had promised—a clear exposition on the independent risk factors for autism spectrum disorder.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, John S. Leake, MA, Simon Troupe, MPH, Claire Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C, Kirstin Cosgrove, BM, CCRA, M. Nathaniel Mead, MSc, PhD, Breanne Craven, PA-C, Mila Radetich, Andrew Wakefield, MBBS, & Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH. (2025). McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17451259

Sparse negative feedback has come from anonymous Twitter (X) accounts or trolls, all of which are ad hominem attacks on one or more of the authors. HHS and the major academic media has yet to react to the report despite it’s prominent mention in social and major media.

Please enjoy this review with L. Todd Wood, founder of CDM Media. We review autism, recent agencies moves on adult hormone replacement therapy, and innovative products from The Wellness Company that boost and rebalance adult reproductive hormones and enable patients to avoid prescription hormones altogether, irrespective of their black box warnings.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org