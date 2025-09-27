Rudderless Bloated CDC, Agency Conflict of Interest, Public Health Hits Low Point

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this press briefing from the White House on Lindell TV with correspondent Cara Castronuova and Dr. Peter McCullough. McCullough said that Washington needs doctors with medical authority to direct critical operations with HHS and the CDC. The CDC, which does not directly treat or improve the health of Americans, has grown to a bloated ~12,000 employees costing taxpayers $9 billion dollars annually. McCullough said this is very expensive for giving mere advice to doctors and the public.

Castronuova cast her vote for Dr. McCullough who was in town to meet with lawmakers and make several presentations with co-author John Leak on Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality. She is known to stand strong against the government false narrative. Outside of White House room, Castronuova is a celebrity fitness trainer, athlete, activist and media personality. She was featured as a head trainer on NBC’s hit television show “The Biggest Loser”, where she helped propel the show to its highest ratings ever. Castronuova is a champion boxer and past nationally ranked two-time Golden Glove winner.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org