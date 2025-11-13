Should the ACIP Childhood Vaccine Schedule be Suspended?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this update and graphical presentation of the widely read McCullough Foundation Report on the Determinants of Autism. With the concept that there are some known and many unknown predisposing factors, we cannot mitigate risk for the next child born into the routine ACIP childhood vaccine schedule which starts on the first day of life for hepatitis B and RSV shots. If the schedule was suspended and all vaccines like medications became a personal, fully informed, shared decisions between the doctor and the patient or child’s parents, would that de-escalate tensions that are building across the country? It is important to note that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, and HHS has asserted that “we are not going to take away vaccines.” This recognizes that a portion of the population has great fear of infectious diseases and “believes” in vaccines based on faith. Thus with an ACIP schedule lifted, the desired religion of vaccinology could still be practiced, however, it would not be universally applied particularly to those who don’t want the risks of autism and other chronic conditions.

Keep in mind this report in JAMA Open Network by Vasudevan indicated ~60% of young parents were not going to follow the full ACIP schedule. This was before the McCullough Foundation Report! We cover this and more on this brief update with Del Bigtree on The HighWire.

