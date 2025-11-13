The Largest False Religion in the World: Vaccines

Dr. McCullough and I recently visited the Daystar headquarters to film a powerful interview for the Rebecca Weiss Podcast. We covered a wide range of topics — from vaccine ideology and turbo cancers to transgenerational harm and the moral collapse of modern medicine. Here’s an overview:
In this explosive interview, Dr. Peter McCullough and epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher expose the untold history, ideology, and corruption behind the global vaccine narrative — from Cotton Mather and Louis Pasteur to Fauci and the modern mRNA era. They reveal shocking evidence of contaminated polio shots, untested childhood vaccine schedules, and the CDC’s deceptive reporting tactics that have silenced doctors who dare to question “the science.” Together, they uncover how fear, power, and profit created a modern-day religion of vaccinology that has replaced faith in God with faith in pharmaceuticals.
Dr. McCullough and Nic also dive deep into the disturbing genetic chaos caused by mRNA shots — linking them to turbo cancers, blood clots, dementia, infertility, and transgenerational harm. They also discuss the alarming normalization of disease, the rise of autism and gender confusion, and the moral collapse of medicine that’s putting children at risk. This is one of the most eye-opening conversations ever released on the Rebecca Weiss Podcast — a must-watch for anyone who values truth, freedom, and medical autonomy.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction with Dr. Peter McCullough
00:30 Meet Dr. Peter McCullough & Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher
02:28 What Is Epidemiology?
03:02 Dr. McCullough’s New Book - Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality
06:27 Cotton Mather, Louis Pasteur, and the Scandalous History of Vaccines
08:41 Did Vaccines Really Eradicate Polio?
12:05 The Measles and MMR Debate: Myths, Safety Risks, and Media Fearmongering
16:18 Deceptive Reporting Tactics of the CDC
18:16 Are Unvaccinated Children Healthier?
20:26 How Vaccines Became a Religion: The Vatican Coin Controversy
22:35 Genetic Chaos & Turbo Cancers: How mRNA Shots Alter DNA
24:21 Spike Protein, Blood Clots, and Dementia Links
25:24 The Spiritual War Over DNA
26:31 Fauci’s Arrogance & Coercion Through Fear, Power, and Money
29:09 Lethal mRNA Vaccines: No Inspections. No Safety Reviews. No Transparency.
31:11 Societal Normalization of Cancer, Heart Disease, and Strokes in Young People
32:36 The Link Between Autism and the Transgender Crisis
35:05 Gender Affirming Care and Ethical Collapse in Medicine
38:31 How Puberty Blockers Cause Permanent Damage
39:03 “Butchering God’s Creation”: The Truth About Transgender Surgeries
40:33 Protecting Children: How to Affirm Gender Identity Early
41:42 The Generational Harm of Mass Vaccination
43:18 Rising Maternal Cancer and Mortality Rates Since 2021
44:50 Why the CDC Keeps Vaccine Data Secret
46:06 Vaccine Hesitancy as a “Disease”
47:28 When Vaccines Are Necessary – and When They’re Not
48:37 Final Thoughts: Medical Autonomy and Parental Rights
