Three Great Medical Controversies

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length keynote address by Dr. Peter McCullough at the annual meeting of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons held in Washington DC on September 14, 2025. The outline of this Chautauqua style presentation is divided into three sections:

I. The first great cocaine epidemic 1860-1920

II. Smokefest 1920-1978

III. Vaccine mania 1986-present

In each example the crisis lasts for decades. Doctors participate in the harmful behaviour or procedure and do not self-correct. It takes many years of heterodox heroes calling out the problem, public outcry, court cases, congressional testimony, rooting out corruption, and finally the medical orthodoxy and citizenry are brought back to baseline which is being free or in the natural state unencumbered from the iatrogenic harm.

As illustrated in the NYT best seller Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, while vaccine ideology had been growing for three centuries, it was after the 1986 Vaccine Injury Compensation Act that removed product liability from immunizations that there was an explosion of new products and intensification of the vaccine schedule for children for which every state in the country has requirements for school based on vaccination status. Sadly, as Dr McCullough points out, with this development there was been was of allergic and neuropsychiatric diseases linked to excessive vaccination. To make matters worse, the autism epidemic appears to be a central driver of the transgender crisis.

In each period of time, the medical establishment is physically or mentally addicted to the harmful behaviour and does not recognized damage being done to themselves or society. Adverse outcomes like autism are normalized as “neurodiversity.” A strong indicator we are in a time of medical controversy is the plummeting confidence in the medical establishment and public health agencies. So get ready for more headlines for years to come until the present crisis is closed.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Patriot Mobile to defend your medical freedom. Join Patriot Mobile today!