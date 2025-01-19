Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
14
30

Twice Daily Nasal Sprays and Gargles First Line of Defense in Cold and Flu Season

Dr. McCullough with Practical Advice on the Steve Gruber Show
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jan 19, 2025
14
30
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief update from the Steve Gruber Show on Real America’s Voice. You may think the claim that twice daily nasal sprays and gargles are better than vaccines is overstated however consider these observations:

  1. On demand sporadic Vicks First Defence and Saline nasal sprays reduced the rate of viral upper respiratory tract infection by ~20% as shown in the Immune Defence Study

  2. Balmforth et al, demonstrated a 71% risk reduction in COVID-19 illness with a xylitol nasal spray done on a regular basis through the pandemic

  3. Influenza vaccine efficacy is running 24-40% in four CDC networks for 2023-2024

  4. COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is negative in four studies, meaning continued vaccination is associated with greater risk of recurrent acute illness

I told Steve Gruber that I have interviewed multiple individuals and have panned my patients. Twice daily nasal sprays and gargles seems to be the trick to going a full year with free of colds and flu.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Focal Points (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
USAID Wuhan Connection, No Pandemic Justice, Let Poultry Develop H5N1 Natural Immunity
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Legislative Efforts to Ban COVID-19 mRNA Injections Underway in Eight U.S. States
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Senators Screaming "Vaccines are Safe!"
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Will a Moratorium on Funding Gain-of-Function Research Protect America?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The SARS-CoV-2 Early Spread Hypothesis
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Senator Hassan Proclaims Measles Vaccines Save Hundreds of Lives Per Year
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
VA Whistleblower Exposes Widespread Hospital Corruption During COVID-19
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Anticancer Diets and Supplements
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH