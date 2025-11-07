By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length exposition of new penetrating book: Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines by the nation’s leading vaccine injury attorney, Aaron Siri, JD. Aaron Siri is the managing partner of Siri & Glimstad LLP, a firm specializing in complex civil litigation, particularly focusing on vaccine-related cases and civil rights. He has gained prominence for his legal challenges to medical mandates, transparency litigation against federal agencies like the FDA, and his representation of clients in vaccine injury and exemption matters. A former senior associate at Latham & Watkins, Siri has also handled commercial disputes exceeding a billion dollars.

Siri’s legal career is built on a foundation of robust legal education and international experience. He earned his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Berkeley Business Law Journal. He also clerked for the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Israel. His work has included high-profile cases challenging government mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and advocating for informed consent. In addition to his vaccine litigation, Siri represents clients in civil rights and class-action lawsuits.

This how Siri describes his book on Amazon:

If you want the facts about vaccines—not beliefs and dogma—this book delivers. From the game-changing National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 through today’s post-Covid-19 landscape, Siri lays it all out based on a decade of experience deposing the world’s leading vaccinologists and prosecuting over a hundred lawsuits against health agencies. On that journey, he found that common claims about vaccines are often contrary to the evidence. This book lays bare this evidence, often the result of epic legal battles. There is what medical and health authorities tell the world, and then there is what they admit under oath in a lawsuit. If you want to learn the truth about vaccines and the secret world of vaccinology, this book injects a heavy dose of reality and reveals the power structure and facts regarding vaccines as they have never before been laid out. Once you see the evidence, you cannot unlearn the truth.

