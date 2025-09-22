FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

What Charlie Kirk Meant to Health Freedom on Campus

Civil Liberty and Dialogue Confronted Authoritarianism and Indoctrination from College Administrations
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Sep 22, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

This interview of Dr. McCullough by Amanda Head on Just the News, Real America’s Voice aired during prime time. For the first time since the assassination, McCullough was asked about Kirk and what his legacy will be on college campuses. What did Charlie say about the COVID-19 vaccine?

Charlie Kirk did not take the COVID-19 vaccine. He was a vocal opponent of the vaccines and vaccine mandates, often spreading the truth about their safety and efficacy. He referred to mandatory vaccination requirements as "medical apartheid" and repeatedly criticized the vaccines on social media and in public statements, including claims that they caused harm or were ineffective. There is no record of him ever disclosing that he received the vaccine or recommending it for himself or others beyond early praise for its rapid development under the Trump administration.

May Charlie Kirk rest in peace and God always bless and protect his wife Erika and their precious children who will grow up without the father that loved them so dearly.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage

