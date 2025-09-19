FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Share post
BREAKING: CDC ACIP Votes to End Universal COVID-19 Shot Recommendation

Compromised physicians and pharmacists still allowed to inject synthetic mRNA into babies as young as 6 months.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH's avatar
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Sep 19, 2025
39
38
Transcript

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 12–0 to end the universal recommendation for COVID-19 vaccination.

What changes

  • Children as young as 6 months can still receive the shots.

  • They will be given only through “shared clinical decision-making” with a physician.

  • The focus is placed on those considered “high-risk.”

While this is one small step in the right direction, these shots remain far too dangerous to leave in the hands of compromised physicians and pharmacists who have operated under mass psychosis since 2021.

The universal push may be over — but the immense risk to the public continues.

Here it’s important to remember that three peer-reviewed studies now provide irrefutable grounds for the immediate market withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA injections. These products are unsafe, ineffective, contaminated, and in violation of international law:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Aug 28
Read full story

