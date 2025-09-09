BREAKING: Henry Ford Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed Study Found Vaccinated Kids Had 453% More Neurodevelopmental Disorders — 57% Rendered Chronically Ill

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today, attorney Aaron Siri testified before the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations during the hearing titled:

“How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines.”

In his sworn testimony, Siri revealed the results of a long-hidden study from the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI.

This is the largest vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study ever conducted in the United States (n=18,468). Children were tracked from birth over a 10-year period. The data were drawn directly from electronic medical records — the gold standard for real-world health outcomes.

The study’s official title: “Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study.”

The measures and outcomes cited below come directly from the testimony of Aaron Siri, who presented these findings under oath in the U.S. Senate. Unfortunately, the study is not yet publicly available.

KEY FINDINGS

Compared to unvaccinated children, those who received one or more vaccines had dramatically higher rates of chronic illness:

329% more asthma

203% more atopic disease

496% more autoimmune disease

453% more neurodevelopmental disorders

• including 228% more developmental delays

• and 347% more speech disorders

Siri testified that all of these findings were statistically significant.

Even more striking: in conditions where unvaccinated children had zero cases (brain dysfunction, ADHD, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, and tics), there were hundreds of cases among the vaccinated group.

After 10 years, the bottom-line numbers were devastating:

57% of vaccinated children had at least one chronic health condition (often multiple).

Only 17% of unvaccinated children had any chronic illness.

The Henry Ford cohort study may be the most important vaccine safety study ever conducted. That’s why the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and Del Bigtree have dedicated an entire documentary film to it, aptly titled “An Inconvenient Study.”

The truth is finally breaking through — and vaccine ideologues will be haunted by this study in their nightmares.

