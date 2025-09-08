Great Medical Controversies

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long format, Chautauqua-style lecture Dr. McCullough delivered at the Annual Henkel Conference led by Rev. Greg Bauch pastor of Ascension Lutheran Church in Madison, TN, a supporting congregation of Luther Classical College. Each year Bauch assembles a group of talented speakers and intellectuals for wonderful dialectics about the issues and controversies of our time. A dialectic is a method of examining and discovering truth through the logical debate and interaction of opposing ideas, where a starting argument (thesis) is challenged by a counter-argument (antithesis), and the conflict between them is resolved into a new, more refined idea (synthesis). It can also refer to the inherent contradictions within a situation or within opposing concepts that drive change and development.

McCullough’s lecture goes through three epochs of time where for decades the medical establishment is dead wrong on an exposure that caused great personal harm to the doctors and nurses with devastating effects on the public at large. For each one, the doctors themselves self-administered the drugs/products and became personally blinded to the harms. Importantly, in each circumstance, the medical community was unable to end its own deluge. Outside forces interceded after decades of avoidable disease and death.

Outline:

I. The first great cocaine epidemic 1860-1920

II. Smokefest 1920-1978

III. Vaccine mania, autism, transgenderism, and more, 1721 to present

We cover 300 years of uncritical, obsessive, and extreme devotion to religious beliefs in vaccines in our New York Times Best Seller, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality. Please enjoy the lecture and be sure to get your copy of our book.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

