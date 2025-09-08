FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Vaccinology Clashes with Christianity On Daystar

Dr McCullough, Dr Weiss, Joni Lamb Shine Light on Crucial Battle for Huge Global Audience
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Sep 08, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As a public figure, appearances on Daystar garner the largest audiences of any interview I take on stage, under the lights, and in front of the camera. Daystar Television Network reports that it reaches over 6.85 billion people worldwide across 2.3 billion homes through its various platforms. Over 450,000 users watch Daystar through its mobile apps and TV apps. This number provides a direct measure of engagement for its digital platforms.

Please enjoy this hard hitting episode of Daystar Ministry Now hosted by Joni Lamb and Dr Doug Weiss. Featured topics include findings from our new NYT best seller Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, and the most important therapeutic advancement in the post-outbreak era, McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification™ and the Ultimate Spike Detox from The Wellness Company.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage

