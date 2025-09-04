Top Reasons For Loss of Public Trust in Medical Establishment

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Confidence has plummeted in the medical establishment over the course of the pandemic and beyond. On this episode of the Sean Spicer Show, Sean attacks on issue after another and provides the evidence on how he medical community seamingly has become delusional, corrupt, or clearly out of touch with what the average person would believe is “common sense.”

Common sense is a form of basic, sound judgment rooted in practical knowledge and experience rather than specialized expertise. It is the ability to perceive, understand, and act on everyday situations in a reasonable, prudent, contextual, and intuitive way.

Historically, the definition of common sense has evolved, influenced by major philosophical debates.

Aristotle: The Greek philosopher originally coined the term sensus communis to describe a shared sense or faculty that integrates information from the five individual senses. It was an internal capacity, not a social one.

The Enlightenment: Later, during the Enlightenment, philosophers like Thomas Reid and René Descartes discussed the concept. Reid, in particular, viewed common sense as the foundation of philosophical inquiry and held that certain truths are "self-evident".

Thomas Paine: The term gained political weight with Thomas Paine's influential 1776 pamphlet, Common Sense, which used plain language to argue for American independence. He framed the push for self-governance as a simple and undeniable truth that anyone could grasp.

Spicer several times mentioned “common sense” and he was right. The medical community has lost it.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org