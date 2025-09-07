FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

University Bio-Labs Putting Public at Risk

Biden Regulations, Trump Federal Funding Ban Not Enough, States Should Step In
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Sep 07, 2025
3
19
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

All experts agree the next pandemic could be worse than SARS-CoV-2 and will come out of a bio-lab where well-funded scientists are developing infectious disease threats designed to cause large scale death. In 2024 the Biden Administration passed very weak regulatory guidance for American university bio-labs that did nothing to protect the public. In 2025 Trump banned federal funding for gain-of-function research, but this still leaves plenty of private and self-funded university bio-labs intact.

Dr. McCullough appeared on His Glory Take Five with Pastor Dave Scarlett to discuss the issue. Having unchecked bio-labs at your local university is like having unregulated nuclear weapons research just a few miles away. What could go wrong? McCullough proposed the states come up with reporting processes and legislation to keep bio-labs under strict surveillance or shut them down altogether.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

