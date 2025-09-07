University Bio-Labs Putting Public at Risk

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

All experts agree the next pandemic could be worse than SARS-CoV-2 and will come out of a bio-lab where well-funded scientists are developing infectious disease threats designed to cause large scale death. In 2024 the Biden Administration passed very weak regulatory guidance for American university bio-labs that did nothing to protect the public. In 2025 Trump banned federal funding for gain-of-function research, but this still leaves plenty of private and self-funded university bio-labs intact.

Dr. McCullough appeared on His Glory Take Five with Pastor Dave Scarlett to discuss the issue. Having unchecked bio-labs at your local university is like having unregulated nuclear weapons research just a few miles away. What could go wrong? McCullough proposed the states come up with reporting processes and legislation to keep bio-labs under strict surveillance or shut them down altogether.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

