FluSurv-NET 2024 Risk of Influenza Hospitalization 127/100,000 (0.13%)

By Peter A. McCullough

I cited a CDC paper on American Sunrise by Real America’s Voice when Dr. Gina Loudon who like most of us, has been bombarded with advertisements for influenza vaccines.

O’Halloran A, Habeck JW, Gilmer M, et al. Influenza-Associated Hospitalizations During a High Severity Season — Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Network, United States, 2024–25 Influenza Season. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2025;74:529–537. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm7434a1



O’Halloran et al reported from FluSurv-NET which conducts population-based surveillance for laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations in patients of all ages in approximately 300 acute care hospitals in 14 states, covering 9% of the U.S. population. Note in 2020 there was almost NO influenza in this dedicated research network most likely due to a shift in testing for SARS-CoV-2 (for hospital reimbursement purposes) and not influenza. This resulted in cases of influenza being misdiagnosed and treated for COVID-19.

From October 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025, FluSurv-NET identified 38,960 influenza-associated hospitalizations. The overall 2024–25 cumulative hospitalization rate (127.1) surpassed end-of-season rates from past seasons (median 2010–11 through 2023–24 = 62.0, range = 8.7 [2011–12] to 102.9 [2017–18]). The 2024–25 influenza-associated hospitalization rate was highest in patients aged ≥75 years (598.8) and lowest in those aged 5–17 years (39.3).

So the population risk of influenza hospitalization is <1%, of which ~15% are actually due to the virus and not just coincidentally test positive, why is vaccination pushed so hard? Why are young healthcare workers required to undergo vaccination for influenza?

Ohmit et al found that among adults who caught the flu from a household member, a significant majority (82%) had been vaccinated, suggesting a failure to prevent transmission. In other words, hospital influenza vaccine campaigns do no protect workers or make the workplace safer.

Ohmit SE, Petrie JG, Malosh RE, Cowling BJ, Thompson MG, Shay DK, Monto AS. Influenza vaccine effectiveness in the community and the household. Clin Infect Dis. 2013 May;56(10):1363-9. doi: 10.1093/cid/cit060. Epub 2013 Feb 14. PMID: 23413420; PMCID: PMC3693492.

Whether you take a flu shot or not, you should be prepared for influenza and use twice daily nasal spray and gargles and have an Emergency Medical Kit from the Wellness Company at home, ready to go on day 1 of the illness.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage

O’Halloran A, Habeck JW, Gilmer M, et al. Influenza-Associated Hospitalizations During a High Severity Season — Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Network, United States, 2024–25 Influenza Season. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2025;74:529–537. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm7434a1

Ohmit SE, Petrie JG, Malosh RE, Cowling BJ, Thompson MG, Shay DK, Monto AS. Influenza vaccine effectiveness in the community and the household. Clin Infect Dis. 2013 May;56(10):1363-9. doi: 10.1093/cid/cit060. Epub 2013 Feb 14. PMID: 23413420; PMCID: PMC3693492.