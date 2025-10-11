WAPO's Lauren Weber, Accountability Reporter on Disinformation, Calls on Dr. McCullough

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was pleasantly surprised by a call from Washington Post reporter Lauren Weber, who wanted to discuss a range of topics that have emerged in the wake of the pandemic. The following is what Weber presents on her LinkedIn profile:

As The Washington Post’s health and science accountability reporter, I’ll be focused on the forces promoting scientific and medical disinformation regarding vaccines, drugs, nutritional supplements and health-care treatments. I’ll dig into how academia, the health-care industry and government agencies fail to hold responsible those who profit from false claims. Got a tip?

Despite her proclaimed “focus on the forces promoting misinformation and disinformation,” these terms never came up in our conversation. Listen to the interview in which her questions roamed from Casey DeSantis and initiatives for ivermectin in cancer to Spike detoxification to my grave concern about the COVID-19 vaccine debacle.

As I expected, she sought to discredit me by invoking the American Board of Internal Medicine’s campaign to defrock me. She was apparently at a loss to respond when I informed her of my voluntary resignation from the ABIM on November 11, 2024 while reserving all my rights. I am certified in internal medicine and cardiology by the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons.

I wonder if she will report my citation of Sano, who found COVID-19 vaccine Spike protein in the breast cancer tissue of an 85-year-old patient. Will she mention the variety of mechanisms by which mRNA vaccines may accelerate the progression of cancer, as presented in the 2023 paper by Angues and Bustos? I told her the term “turbo cancer” was appropriate, and I cited the recent U.S. cancer report showing common cancers advancing in the U.S. population.

Valdes Angues R, Perea Bustos Y. SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis. Cureus. 2023 Dec 17;15(12):e50703. doi: 10.7759/cureus.50703. PMID: 38234925; PMCID: PMC10792266.

I mentioned the growing preclinical literature demonstrating in vitro antineoplastic effects of ivermectin. Robalino et al performed a systematic review and found 37 studies with promising results.

Mechanistically, IVM has been shown to modulate multiple oncogenic signaling pathways, including Wnt/β-catenin, PI3K/Akt/mTOR, and STAT3. These interactions contribute to the induction of apoptosis, inhibition of tumor cell proliferation, and modulation of the tumor microenvironment across a range of malignancies.

Kaur et al. published this review demonstrating academic interest in a wide range of cancers. I opined to her that the National Cancer Institute should support large randomized trials to test ivermectin.

Kaur B, Blavo C, Parmar MS. Ivermectin: A Multifaceted Drug With a Potential Beyond Anti-parasitic Therapy. Cureus. 2024 Mar 12;16(3):e56025. doi: 10.7759/cureus.56025. PMID: 38606261; PMCID: PMC11008553.

Ms. Weber queried me about financial aspects of The Wellness Company. I deferred to the CEO. Unlike Pfizer, Moderna, and many other companies in the business of making so-called “countermeasures,” TWC has never received government funding for its products, but has operated solely within the free market. I wonder if she has pursued the same line of critical inquiry with Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, and Novavax, who have received billions of dollars of U.S. government funding for their “countermeasures.”

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.

I explained to her my concern about the accumulation of Spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination. I cited the difference in Spike antibody levels between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, as presented in a recent study by Barham et al.

White, J. R., Abraham, R. L., Coleman, W., Pitre, E., Stevenson, M. M., Kaplan, H. L., Goldberg, A. G., Allen, M. A., Castro, C. A., Haddox, A. A., Zylicz, H. E., & Barham, H. P. (2025). SARS-CoV-2 Semi-Quantitative Total Antibody Correlates with Symptoms of Long COVID in Both Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Subjects. Preprints. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202507.1303.v1

Ms. Weber was unmoved when I explained to her the rationale for the McCullough Protocol Base Spike Protein Detoxification. I made the case that this would be an ideal product to test in a large, randomized, prospective, double-blind, placebo controlled trial, funded by federal agencies, for patients suffering from long-COVID and vaccine injuries.

Finally, I wonder if she will report my proposal for HHS to call all the chiefs of medicine to Bethesda for a review of COVID-19 vaccine safety. As of August 29, 2025, there are 19,480 reported deaths associated with COVID-19 vaccination, as determined by doctors and healthcare providers in the field. I told her it is imperative for vaccine deaths to be reviewed with reference to the known mechanisms of death, including anaphylaxis, myocarditis, and blood clots, as well as previously uncharacterized modes of exit.

If and when WAPO goes to press with the interview, you may be the judge of the accuracy, completeness, and scientific accountability in Ms. Weber’s reporting.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage

