Twice Daily Nasal Sprays and Gargles First Line of Defense in Cold and Flu Season

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As we enter cold and flu season we are barraged with messages from pharmacies and employers to get flu shots. Last year was one of the worst flu seasons on recent record. During the 2024-2025 season, 127 influenza-associated hospitalizations occurred per 100 000 population. While this seems high it means the population risk is 0.127% per year. When these are strictly adjudicated, ~15% actually have influenza pneumonia, so the odds are even lower. Is this enough to get a flu shot every year?

Dr. McCullough appears with Amanda Head and John Solomon on Just the News by Real America’s Voice to break down the data and comment on some practical approaches beyond vaccination. These include twice daily nasal sprays and gargles done routinely. In addition, high risk individuals should have a Contagion Kit on hand from The Wellness Company on hand and be ready to start Tamiflu on day #1 of test positive influenza.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage