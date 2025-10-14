Can We Make America Healthier Again?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full-length stage presentation given to a very large audience at Wisdom Pearl, The Battle for Your Frontal Lobe, March 27-29, 2025. I reviewed principles of MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) and MACHA (Make America’s Children Healthy Again) with points made regarding population and personal health that will resonate with each and every one of you.

As a sad footnote, Wisdom Pearl was the last time I saw Charlie Kirk alive. May God rest his soul and bless and protect Erika and his precious family. No doubt Charlie’s legacy will be the turning point for America in this time of great controversy.

