Adjuncts to Base Spike Detoxification

Please enjoy this full length review of Spike detoxification with Myriah Hinchey, ND. This is from her website:

As a naturopathic physician specializing in Lyme disease, my mission is to empower patients with chronic and complex illnesses to reclaim their health and vitality through compassionate care, education, and cutting-edge integrative therapies. My practice is rooted in an approach that respects the individuality of each patient, addressing not only the physical manifestations of disease but also the emotional, mental, and spiritual dimensions of healing. Every single patients’ journey with chronic illness is unique, and I honor that individuality.

Education is a cornerstone of my mission, and I’m passionate about providing the tools patients and practitioners need to actively participate in their healing journey. Lyme disease is often misunderstood and underdiagnosed, and I’m dedicated to raising awareness about this complex illness. Through speaking and education, my goal is to disseminate as much accurate info as possible, challenge misconceptions, and advocate for improved diagnostic and treatment protocols. By educating both the public and the medical community, I hope to contribute to a broader understanding and better outcomes for all those affected by Lyme disease.

In many ways Spike protein retention after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination is similar to chronic Lyme disease. Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, can persist in the body even after antibiotic treatment. This can occur in different forms, such as antibiotic-tolerant forms, spirochetal clusters, and biofilms, which can lead to prolonged symptoms like fatigue, muscle aches, and joint pain in some individuals, known as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome (PTLDS). While the presence of bacterial DNA or antigens does not necessarily indicate an active infection, persistence of these forms is believed to contribute to the chronic inflammatory response seen in some patients.

We discussed what other agents can be added to McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification in long COVID and post-vaccine injury syndromes. Please enjoy the show.

