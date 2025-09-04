FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Operation Warp Speed Unleashed a Turbo Cancer Epidemic — And EMFs Are Proving Biologically Dangerous

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Sep 04, 2025
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Every week, the evidence mounts—and every week, the establishment ignores it. On Brannon Howse Live, I broke down three urgent realities: the dangers of wireless EMFs, the cancer epidemic unleashed by Operation Warp Speed, and why the mRNA agenda will soon fully collapse.

Wireless EMFs Are Not Harmless

Two major studies confirm that excess wireless radiation exposure poses real danger to humans.

The first infant cohort study using direct in-home RF-EMF measurements found that babies in high-EMF homes faced 2.7–3.7× higher risks of fine motor delays, problem-solving deficits, and social/emotional issues. Even after adjusting for birth weight, maternal age, and income, the risks remained high. Everyday Wi-Fi routers, Bluetooth devices, baby monitors, and smart TVs were the biggest contributors — not just tower distance.

A comprehensive review of 5G research showed significant biological harms across multiple organ systems: oxidative stress, possible DNA damage, immune dysregulation, neurological changes, and unique vulnerabilities of the skin and eyes. Independent studies consistently showed harm, while industry-funded ones disproportionately claimed “no effect.”

Novel wireless technologies continue to be globally deployed despite signals of biological harm — prioritizing corporate profits and speed over public health.

Operation Warp Speed Unleashed a Turbo Cancer Epidemic

The first population-wide study has confirmed increased cancer risks following COVID-19 mRNA injections. Using official government data from nearly 300,000 Italians tracked for 30 months, researchers found:

  • +23% overall cancer

  • +54% breast cancer

  • +62% bladder cancer

  • +35% colorectal cancer

Other elevated findings — hematological (+31%), uterine (+77%), ovarian (+86%), thyroid (+58%) — did not reach statistical significance but still point to concerning trends.

A mountain of previously published evidence indicates that mRNA shots may induce cancer via 17 distinct mechanisms.

The result is “COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Turbo Cancer” — unusually aggressive, sudden-onset cancers in young, otherwise healthy people, often discovered at stage IV and resistant to treatment.

This isn’t speculation anymore. Operation Warp Speed unleashed a turbo cancer epidemic.

The Inevitable End of mRNA

At the McCullough Foundation, we are preparing over five major scientific manuscripts documenting direct evidence of mRNA “vaccine” genomic integration, serious excess mortality, and cancer. These studies will be impossible to ignore.

In parallel, a coordinated multi-state legislative initiative has begun — where we plan to get bills introduced in at least 15 states to halt COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Once market withdrawal begins, a tidal wave of litigation will follow, targeting not only Big Pharma but also the media companies and institutions that pushed these products on the public.

The end of COVID-19 mRNA shots is not a matter of if, but when.

If you want to support us in these critical initiatives to stop the mRNA madness once and for all, please consider making a donation: https://mcculloughfnd.org/products/donate-1

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

