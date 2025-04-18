BREAKING - The Pandemic Justice Phase Begins as Criminal Investigations Commence

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In this explosive episode of Focal Points, I sit down with two fearless attorneys from Vires Law Group—Rachel Rodriguez and Mimi Miller—who are leading a historic legal effort to hold top public health officials accountable for their actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rachel, founder of the Vires Law Group in South Florida, entered the fight through early litigation against mask and vaccine mandates. Mimi, a former criminal prosecutor, joined Rachel in 2023. Together, they’ve now filed seven criminal referral requests to Attorneys General across the U.S. accusing Fauci and top COVID officials of serious crimes such as murder, racketeering, fraud, abuse, and terrorism. These efforts have already resulted in two active criminal investigations:

In this interview, we dive deep into the criminal referrals:

The Accused

Dr. Anthony Fauci – Former Director, NIAID

Dr. Cliff Lane – Deputy Director, NIAID

Dr. Francis Collins – Former Director, NIH

Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID Response Coordinator

Dr. Rochelle Walensky – Former Director, CDC

Dr. Stephen Hahn – Former Commissioner, FDA

Dr. Janet Woodcock – Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA

Dr. Peter Hotez – Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine

Dr. Robert Redfield – Former Director, CDC

Dr. Peter Daszak – President, EcoHealth Alliance

Dr. Ralph Baric – Professor, University of North Carolina

Dr. Rick Bright – Former Director, BARDA

Administrators of various hospital systems and care facilities.

Applicable Crimes

The Vires Law Group is seeking state criminal investigations into the aforementioned individuals. The charges outlined include:

Terrorism

Under many state laws, terrorism includes committing crimes to coerce or influence government policy or civilian behavior. The attorneys argue that public fear was deliberately manufactured to increase uptake of vaccines, drive compliance, and suppress dissent—via manipulated death counts, relentless fear-based media messaging, and denial of early treatment.

Murder & Involuntary Manslaughter

Patients were knowingly given lethal treatments such as remdesivir—despite it being pulled from an Ebola study for causing over 50% mortality. Families were denied the right to refuse treatment, and ventilators were used despite overwhelming evidence of fatal outcomes.

Aggravated Assault & Lack of Informed Consent

Patients were subjected to medical procedures—ventilators, remdesivir, and even COVID-19 vaccines—against their will or without informed consent. This constitutes unlawful bodily harm under most state statutes.

Racketeering (RICO)

The team alleges this was a coordinated scheme for profit—fueled by CARES Act incentives and PREP Act immunity—where hospital administrations financially benefited by complying with federal protocols at the expense of patient lives.

Abuse of Vulnerable Adults

Victims were elderly or incapacitated, often denied food, water, vitamins, and family visitation—all while being isolated and coerced into fatal treatment pathways.

Scope & Strategy

While the larger COVID response is under scrutiny, the petitions focus specifically on hospital homicides—where the legal case is strongest and where witnesses (survivors and next-of-kin) are actively seeking justice.

By targeting state-level criminal codes, the team bypasses federal hurdles and builds strategic, streamlined cases with clearly defined jurisdiction and causality.

The goal: create a roadmap for local prosecutors to pursue charges, without being overwhelmed or confused by federal overlap or civil legal complexities.

Victims, Whistleblowers & Ongoing Investigations

Two states have already opened active criminal investigations—though confidentiality laws prevent disclosure of details.

Over 200 victim cases are already included across the seven petitions, with many more expected to be added. These include next-of-kin statements, medical records, and evidence of systemic wrongdoing.

Former nurses, doctors, and hospital staff have come forward, risking their licenses and careers to expose the abuse, forced protocols, and fatal policies they witnessed firsthand.

If you wish to support their important efforts, you can make a tax-deductible donation at https://formerfedsgroup.org/donate/ and designate it for "AG Action".

True justice is LONG overdue for the serious harms inflicted on the entire population. If there’s no real accountability—only a slap on the wrist—these horrendous actions will happen again.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

