Departing Serengeti Thrill

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As we departed Sound of Silence and headed for the Serengeti gate we were thrilled when our leader Nate Jones, from the back of the Road Runner, spotted a mature male lion making his way through the fields probably after a night of hunting.

Along the way we encountered over and over again large mixed herds of topi, zebra, and wildebeest.

Wildebeest and zebra herds often migrate together due to a symbiotic relationship that benefits both species. Zebras have keen eyesight, making them excellent sentinels who can spot predators from a distance and alert the herd. Wildebeest, with their strong sense of hearing and smell, can detect danger even before it is visible and provide additional security through their large numbers and herding behavior.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org