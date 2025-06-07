FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12

Serengeti

Endless Plains Teaming with Wildlife
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jun 07, 2025
12
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough

Please enjoy pictures and videos posted on my instagram @petermcculloughmd and on America Out Loud Talk News. The name "Serengeti" is often said to be derived from the word "seringit" in the Maasai language, Maa, meaning "endless plains".

Wildebeest as far as the eye can see.

To see giant herds of wildebeests, zebra, antelope, topis, and amazing prides of lions, it is all in Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

Adolescent lions out for fun.

This group of young lions without a dominant male was wondering around like adolescents looking for fun. They crawled up on a herd of topis and were quickly discovered. The lead male topi stood forward and from a distance brandished his horns right at the lions! As if he was saying “bring it on.” The lions rolled over and walked off as if was just a game.

Topi - Wild Expedition
African topi.

In a few years they may have the courage and strength to take on the challenge! They meandered off in the opposite direction towards a herd of zebras, probably to play the stalking game again.

Elephant, zebra, wildebeest on the different Serengeti biomes.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture