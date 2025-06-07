By Peter A. McCullough

The name "Serengeti" is often said to be derived from the word "seringit" in the Maasai language, Maa, meaning "endless plains".

Wildebeest as far as the eye can see.

To see giant herds of wildebeests, zebra, antelope, topis, and amazing prides of lions, it is all in Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

Adolescent lions out for fun.

This group of young lions without a dominant male was wondering around like adolescents looking for fun. They crawled up on a herd of topis and were quickly discovered. The lead male topi stood forward and from a distance brandished his horns right at the lions! As if he was saying “bring it on.” The lions rolled over and walked off as if was just a game.

African topi.

In a few years they may have the courage and strength to take on the challenge! They meandered off in the opposite direction towards a herd of zebras, probably to play the stalking game again.

Elephant, zebra, wildebeest on the different Serengeti biomes.

