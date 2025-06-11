Moderna’s mDEATHSPIKE, mRNA-Induced Autism, and the ACIP Reset

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Yesterday, I sat down with Stephanie Chircop on Bejnietna, her long-running program on Malta’s national TV station, NET News. In our rapid-fire conversation, I outlined the current mRNA injection situation in the United States—and why I believe it’s a public health emergency.

Here’s a quick summary:

Despite this, the FDA recently approved a new mRNA shot—mNEXSPIKE—even though:

It carries a 2.7% serious adverse event rate

It was never tested against a placebo

Its name (Nex) literally means “violent death” in Latin

There is a glimmer of hope: RFK Jr. just removed all 17 members of the CDC’s ACIP panel, citing decades of corruption and industry capture. This represents an extremely positive development.

We also discussed emerging concerns of the possibility of an association between mRNA shots and autism. A study by Erdogan et al found that Pfizer mRNA injections during pregnancy caused brain damage in rat offspring, leading to autism-like behaviors. The researchers documented:

Reduced BDNF levels

Abnormal WNT gene expression

Substantial neuronal loss in critical brain regions

The science is clear. It’s time to remove the COVID-19 mRNA injections from the market.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

