Moderna’s mDEATHSPIKE, mRNA-Induced Autism, and the ACIP Reset

Yesterday, I sat down with Stephanie Chircop on Bejnietna, her long-running program on Malta’s national TV station, NET News. In our rapid-fire conversation, I outlined the current mRNA injection situation in the United States—and why I believe it’s a public health emergency.
Here’s a quick summary:
mRNA injections deliver modified genetic code inside lipid nanoparticles that travel to every organ system, instructing your cells to manufacture a toxic, non-human spike protein.
Over 300 peer-reviewed studies have confirmed that this spike protein is highly pathogenic—damaging the heart, brain, blood vessels, and immune system.
Our peer-reviewed study, A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination, found that 73.9% of post-vaccine deaths were linked to the shot.
Despite this, the FDA recently approved a new mRNA shot—mNEXSPIKE—even though:
It carries a 2.7% serious adverse event rate
It was never tested against a placebo
Its name (Nex) literally means “violent death” in Latin
There is a glimmer of hope: RFK Jr. just removed all 17 members of the CDC’s ACIP panel, citing decades of corruption and industry capture. This represents an extremely positive development.
We also discussed emerging concerns of the possibility of an association between mRNA shots and autism. A study by Erdogan et al found that Pfizer mRNA injections during pregnancy caused brain damage in rat offspring, leading to autism-like behaviors. The researchers documented:
Reduced BDNF levels
Abnormal WNT gene expression
Substantial neuronal loss in critical brain regions
The science is clear. It’s time to remove the COVID-19 mRNA injections from the market.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
