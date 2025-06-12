A Hike in Meru National Park to Napuru Waterfalls

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Our last day in Tanzania proved to be a challenge for our group of hikers. The waterfall in Meru National Park in Arusha is called Napuru Waterfalls. It's also known as Mount Meru Waterfall or Meru Forest Waterfall.

Dr. McCullough led by South African naturalist commentator, Andy Cook.

The hike to the Mount Meru Waterfalls took about 1.5 to 2 hours each way, covering roughly 4 kilometres through forested trails, bubbling streams, and rocky paths at 5068 feet above sea level. We learned that even our guide could not tolerate the sharp rocks with his bare feet.

Group picture on return leg of Mount Meru hike with Andy and Caroline Cook, Nate, Sophia, Natalie, Paige, and Porter Jones, Dr. Peter and Maha McCullough.

We we arrived, our leader Nate Jones came the closest to the torrential falls and waved us off. Nevertheless it was an impressive site. The hike back was muddy yet gratifying. We had just enough time to clean up and get to the Kilimanjaro Airport for our next stop in Nairobi, Kenya.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org